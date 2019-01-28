Khanya Mkangisa released after spending the night in jail for alleged hit and run share this

Johannesburg – Speaking to The Juice on Monday, Police Spokesperson for the Gauteng province Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed reports that The Queen actress Khanya Mkangisa has been released after being detained overnight for an alleged hit and run in Johannesburg.

Reports surfaced on Sunday that the TV personality was arrested by police after hitting another vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

"She was arrested, detained and released," Colonel Dlamini told The Juice, adding that the case has now been handed over to the NPA.

Attempts to reach Khanya for comment have been unsuccessful thus far.