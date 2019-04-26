Lee-Ann Liebenberg is in hospital with a fractured nose share this

Cape Town - Model Lee Ann Liebenberg is in the hospital with a fractured nose after falling "flat on her face."

Sharing a selfie from her hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown, she wrote on Instagram: "Fell flat on my face last night...they think I've fractured my nose."

In the photo, we can see a small scrape on the beauty queen's nose, and she has a nose tube inserted through her nostrils.

Lee-Ann looks in good spirits as she sticks out her tongue to the camera.

Local TV personality Minnie Dlamini commented on the Instagram post, writing: "Still cute." We agree!

Attempts to reach Lee-Ann and her husband Nicky van der Walt has been unsuccessful.

SEE THE POST HERE: