Lee-Ann Liebenberg is in hospital with a fractured nose

2019-04-26 16:57
Lee-Ann Liebenberg
Lee-Ann Liebenberg (Photo: Gallo)
Cape Town - Model Lee Ann Liebenberg is in the hospital with a fractured nose after falling "flat on her face."

Sharing a selfie from her hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown, she wrote on Instagram: "Fell flat on my face last night...they think I've fractured my nose."

In the photo, we can see a small scrape on the beauty queen's nose, and she has a nose tube inserted through her nostrils.

Lee-Ann looks in good spirits as she sticks out her tongue to the camera.

Local TV personality Minnie Dlamini commented on the Instagram post, writing: "Still cute." We agree!

Attempts to reach Lee-Ann and her husband Nicky van der Walt has been unsuccessful. 

