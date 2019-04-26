Lee-Ann Liebenberg is in hospital with a fractured nose
2019-04-26 16:57
Lee-Ann Liebenberg (Photo: Gallo)
Cape Town - Model Lee Ann Liebenberg is in the hospital with a fractured nose after falling "flat on her face."
Sharing a selfie from her hospital bed and wearing a hospital gown, she wrote on Instagram: "Fell flat on my face last night...they think I've fractured my nose."
In the photo, we can see a small scrape on the beauty queen's nose, and she has a nose tube inserted through her nostrils.
Lee-Ann looks in good spirits as she sticks out her tongue to the camera.
Local TV personality Minnie Dlamini commented on the Instagram post, writing: "Still cute." We agree!
Attempts to reach Lee-Ann and her husband Nicky van der Walt has been unsuccessful.
SEE THE POST HERE: