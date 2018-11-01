Lerato Sengadi files papers to halt HHP funeral - reports share this

Cape Town - Lerato Sengadi has reportedly taken to court in a bid to stop the funeral of her late husband, hip-hop musician Jabulani Tsambo.

According to a series of tweets by eNCA senior political reporter Samkele Maseko, Sengadi has "filed papers" to halt the funeral of her husband and is "demanding to know the whereabouts to the deceased remains."

Known to his fans as "Jabba," the hip-hop musician who used the stage name HHP (Hip Hop Pantsula) died last Wednesday. He was 38. The cause of his death has not officially been confirmed.

Spokesperson from the Tsambo family, Edgar Makgeledise, released a statement on Monday, detailing the memorial the funeral arrangements for the musician.



A memorial service for HHP took place on Tuesday in Johannesburg.



Surrounded by family and friends at the event, Sengadi spoke fondly of her husband, saying: "Our love is one written about in novels, sang about in songs, and acted out in movies."



According to the statement released by the family spokesperson HHP is to be laid to rest on Saturday at Mmabatho Convention Centre at 07:00.

On Thursday, Maseko tweeted: "Lerato Sengadi, wife of HHP has filed papers to halt the funeral from taking place this weekend, she also wants all his belongings handed over to her along with demanding to know the wherabouts of the deceased remains."

According to the documents shared online, the couple entered a customary marriage on 28 February, 2016.

Numerous attempts to reach Makgeledise and Sengadi have been unsuccessful.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.