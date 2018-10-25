NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Lerato Sengadi pays tribute to husband HHP with Instagram post

58 minutes ago
Lerato Sengadi, HHP
Lerato Sengadi, HHP (Photo: Legato Sengadi)
Johannesburg – In her first Instagram post since the news of HHP’s death, the rapper's wife Lerato Sengadi shared a picture of herself with the late star, captioning it with a crown and heart.  

Industry friends were quick to provide comfort for the former Big Brother Africa contestant, who wed HHP in 2016.

Nandi Madida commented on the post: “His light on this earth. I’m sorry my sister, may God be with you during this difficult and give you the healing you need (sic).” 

Singer LeAnne Dlamini added: “Dear Lerato, no words can convey how heartbroken I am for you. My deepest condolences to you and your family sis. Sending you love and strength.” 

????

News that Lerato had HHP had secretly wed first spread in early 2016. The couple were very private, but in an interview with Slikour HHP finally confirmed the news, saying: “Being married is amazing.” 

The rapper’s booking agent Ofentse Mothusi confirmed news of his death to The Juice, saying the star had died around 12:00 on Wednesday.   

In a statement issued to the press on Wednesday evening, the family asked for privacy. No further details were released at the time. 

