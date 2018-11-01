Lerato Sengadi's reported bid to halt HHP's funeral overshadows second memorial service share this

Cape Town - Reports that Lerato Sengadi has filed and urgent interdict to halt her late husband, Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's, funeral service, has cast a dark shadow over the musician's second memorial service held in Mahikeng on Thursday.

Attended by family, friends and colleagues, a second memorial service was held at Mmabatho Convention Centre.

HHP died last Wednesday at the age of 38.

According to a series of tweets by eNCA senior political reporter Samkele Maseko, Sengadi has "filed papers" to halt the funeral of her husband and is "demanding to know the whereabouts to the deceased remains." (See the tweets here)

Sengadi, who delivered a heartrending tribute at her husband's memorial service on Tuesday in Johannesburg, was not indicated as a speaker in Thursday's memorial service programme.



According to reports the relationship between the Tsambo family and Sengadi was been strained, following the Tsambo family's decision not to acknowledge Sengadi has the late musician's wife.

According to the documents shared online, the couple entered a customary marriage on 28 February, 2016.



Numerous attempts to reach the Tsambo family spokesperson Edgar Makgeledise and Sengadi, to further verify reports, have been unsuccessful.

