PICS: Local celebs come out in style for the premiere of M-Net’s big new TV show 'Trackers'

2019-10-17 19:48
Herman Eloff
Thapelo Mokoena
Thapelo Mokoena (Photo: Channel24)
Johannesburg - The red carpet was buzzing at the premiere of M-Net's new TV drama, Trackers

The high-profile cast, including Rolanda Marais, James Alexander, Sandi Schultz, and Thapelo Mokoena - to name a few - arrived in style as the VIP guests got a first sneak peek at the new show that promises to move boundaries in the local TV industry. 

The show is co-production between M-Net, Germany's public broadcaster ZDF and HBO's sister network Cinemax.

The eight-part series will premiere on Sunday, 27 October at 20:00 on M-Net (DStv 101).

ALSO READ: HBO's sister network Cinemax picks up M-Net's new local drama series

SEE THE SNAPS HERE:

#TrackersSA star James Alexander. @mnettv

