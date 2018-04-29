Local celebs pay tribute to Akhumzi Jezile share this

Cape Town - Local celebs have taken to social media to remember former YO.TV presenter and Tempy Pushas actor, Akhumzi Jezile.

The TV and radio personality died in a car accident on the N6 near Queenstown early on Saturday morning. He was 29.

In a statement released by Clara Nzima, Head of Bouquet: SABC 1, the public broadcaster remembers Jezile as "an exceptional talent ahead of his time."

Shocked by the news of his death, friends and colleagues of Jezile have expressed their sadness on Twitter.

Rapper Da Les remembers Jezile as "passionate about entertainment" and says he was "admirable to watch."

Posting a photo from the very last time they shared the stage, Sade Giliberti writes: "Shook is not even the word to explain what I am feeling right now."

READ THE TRIBUTES HERE:

