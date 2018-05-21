Mampintsha on relationship with Babes: People need to pray for us share this

Johannesburg – West Ink founder Mampintsha responded to claims that he abused ex-girlfriend Babes Wodumo on Monday.

The kwaito star's name came into disrepute on Friday when allegations of him physically abusing the Wololo singer were made on Metro FM’s drive show.

On Saturday Mampintsha released a statement to social media saying that he cannot “plead absolute innocence” with regard to the claims made against him.

Speaking to Masechaba Ndlovu and Mo Flava on Monday, he gave his version of events, starting off the interview by apologising to Babes, her family and their fans.

Things quickly became heated, with the kwaito star alleging that the Metro FM presenters had ambushed Babes during her interview. “This whole interview with Babes looks like an ambush. It looks like there’s a third party involved,” he said.

The muso managed to dodge many questions, giving inconclusive answers.

Going on a rant, Mampintsha denied breaking Babes’ leg, saying that like every other couple they would get into arguments. And while Babes was clear that they had broken up, he mentioned that he had no knowledge of their split.

When asked a last time if they were together, he responded by saying: “All I'm saying is, people need to pray for us. God needs to intervene.”

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE:

