Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana (25) murdered

Cape Town - Local actor Sibusiso Khwinana was fatally stabbed on Friday in Arcadia, Pretoria. He was 25.

Sibusiso played the lead role of Lefa in the the local movie Matwetwe, directed by comedian Kagiso Lediga and co-directed by DJ Black Coffee.

According to a police statement it is alleged that Sibusiso and his friend were on the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Streets when he was accosted by the suspect who demanded his cellphone.

It is believed that he had been attending a screening of the movie at a cinema in Sterland Mall, Pretoria when the incident took place. Speaking to The Juice Captain Mavela Masondo said: "As they were wrestling for the cellphone, the deceased was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object on the upper body. He was certified dead on the scene." Police have opened a case of murder and robbery. No arrests have been made. Following the news of Sibusiso's tragic death, Black Coffee tweeted: "What a loss! How long will it take for us to realize we have a crime problem as country,how many people must die before we do something.Who must we trust to protect us and our Families,who must we vote for? [sic]"

Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, expressed his shock and sadness on Twitter, writing: "We are devastated to learn of the tragic & untimely passing of Celebrated Actor & the pride of Soshanguve Sibusiso Khwinana whose talent was demonstrated in his performance in the box-office hit #Matwetwe. He was also a founding member of the Independent Theatres Makers Movement" Many celebrities have flooded social media with tributes including Maps Maponyane, Nina Hastie and Tumi Sole.




