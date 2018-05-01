Memorial and funeral details for Akhumzi Jezile confirmed share this

Johannesburg - A memorial service will be held on Thursday for late TV presenter and producer Akhumzi Jezile.

The star died in a car accident near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning. The same crash also claimed the lives of singer Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni.

Speaking to The Juice Natasha Wadvalla, Marketing Director at Urban Brew Studios, said that the memorial service had been organised by various players in the entertainment industry with the permission of the family.

Details for Akhumzi's memorial and funeral service were also later confirmed through a press statement released on behalf of the family.

"We are humbled by the continued outpouring love, support and prayers we have received to date from all corners of those that were touched by his life. Even though we are still dealing with the shock of the loss of our son and brother; the family is comforted by the knowledge that Akhumzi loved the Lord and was unashamed of the gospel of Christ. We would like to thank everyone for the support, and further request that you continue to pray for us and afford us the space that we so desperately need in our time of grief," family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi said in the statement.

According to Natasha, a separate memorial will be held by Urban Brew Studios at a later stage where the lives of Akhumzi as well as Siyasanga Kobese and IT Technician Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma, who were also employed by Urban Brew, will be remembered.

Information for this service is yet to be confirmed.

SEE MEMORIAL AND FUNERAL DETAILS BELOW:

Memorial Service:Date: Thursday, 3 May

Time: 14:00

Venue: Rhema Bible Church, Randburg

Funeral Service:

Date: Saturday, 5 May

Time: 09:00

Venue: Rhema Bible Church, Randburg

The procession will leave for the West Park Cemetery thereafter

ALSO READ: Family of Akhumzi Jezile are 'trying to cope amidst grief'

ALSO READ: Akhumzi Jezile's heartfelt letter to his younger self





