Metro FM apologises for offensive Miss South Africa Twitter poll

Cape Town - Metro FM has apologised for a now-deleted Twitter poll asking fans if newly crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi was "stunning," "just ok" or the "wrong choice."

25-year-old Zozibini from Cape Town walked away with the title of Miss South Africa 2019 on Friday.

Following public backlash, the poll was deleted and replaced with a congratulatory message.

The SABC radio station also issued an apology, calling the unfortunate choice of words "unapproved content" placed on social media without the station's endorsement.

The station confirmed that the content of the poll was "against our ethos and brand values," saying that station would carry out an inquiry which will be followed by "relevant internal measure against those found responsible."

Speaking to Sunday World Zozibini said that she was unbothered by the incident, saying that she would have been offended if the poll questioned her intelligence.

