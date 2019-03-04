Minister Nathi Mthethwa releases statement condemning domestic abuse following Babes Wodumo video
2019-03-04 08:14
Babes Wodumo (Photo: Gallo)
Cape Town - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has released a statement condemning domestic violence.
This comes after video footage of a man, who appears to be musician Mampintsha, assaulting a woman, who appears to be Babes Wodumo, surfaced.
The clip in question was filmed on Wodumo’s Instagram Live on Sunday night but has since been removed.
Shortly after the incident went viral on social media Minister Mthethwa shared a statement on Twitter.
He wrote: “We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him. (sic)”
He continued: “@GovernmentZA will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators & to fight & defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism.”
SEE THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
In an interview on MetroFM in 2018 Masechaba Ndlovu confronted Wodumo about reports of abuse. The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations.
Mampintsha later responded to the allegations saying he is "no saint" and appeared on the same radio show asking people to "pray" for the couple.
Following the Minister's statement other local celebrities took to Twitter to comment.
SEE THE TWEETS HERE:
Neither of the musicians responded to The Juice's multiple requests for comment at the time of publishing. The story will be updated when comment is received.