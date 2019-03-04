Minister Nathi Mthethwa releases statement condemning domestic abuse following Babes Wodumo video share this

Cape Town - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has released a statement condemning domestic violence.

This comes after video footage of a man, who appears to be musician Mampintsha, assaulting a woman, who appears to be Babes Wodumo, surfaced.

The clip in question was filmed on Wodumo’s Instagram Live on Sunday night but has since been removed.

Shortly after the incident went viral on social media Minister Mthethwa shared a statement on Twitter.

He wrote: “We're absolutley horrified by the actions of Musician Mapmpintsha @MampintshaNuz caught on video where he brutally abuses Internationally celebrated Artist @BABESWODUMO. We do not only condemn this senseless act but call on @BABESWODUMO to immediately press charges against him. (sic)”

He continued: “@GovernmentZA will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators & to fight & defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism.”

In an interview on MetroFM in 2018 Masechaba Ndlovu confronted Wodumo about reports of abuse. The singer did not confirm or deny the allegations.

Mampintsha later responded to the allegations saying he is "no saint" and appeared on the same radio show asking people to "pray" for the couple.

Following the Minister's statement other local celebrities took to Twitter to comment.

Mampintsha needs to be stopped. I hope they make an example out of him so every man knows that hitting a woman is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My heart breaks for Babes. ?? — #MeetingYourPower #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) March 4, 2019

What #BabesWodumo has done is a blatant cry for help. As a country we have been through a horrific week, we’ve lost #Thoriso and #Sbu to violence. Here is someone that is still alive and needs intervention of @SAPoliceService IMMEDIATELY before we lose her too. Do something now! — Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) March 4, 2019

Sis, @BABESWODUMO, whatever decisions you make today, do not make them out of fear. We stand with you. Ignore those who say it’s your fault & why didn’t you leave that time, today is today. @MampintshaNuz laying a hand on you is a crime. Stand sisi, we are standing with you. ?? — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) March 4, 2019

Has @SAPoliceService arrested @MampintshaNuz yet!? Any word on that! I heard Babes is safe now. This cannot continue being our reality! Women are not your emotional,Psychological and Physical punching bags! — #ThandwaNdim (@AmandaBlackSA) March 4, 2019

Neither of the musicians responded to The Juice's multiple requests for comment at the time of publishing. The story will be updated when comment is received.