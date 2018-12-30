Miss Africa 2018's hair catches fire as she is crowned share this

Cape Town – Miss Congo, Dorcas Kasinde, won the Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant, but her crowning moment didn’t go as planned when her hair caught fire onstage.

The annual pageant was held in Cross River State in Nigeria on 27 December and a video of the unfortunate moment has gone viral.

The day after the pageant, the organisers of the event posted pictures of Dorcas sitting on her throne, wearing a crown, smiling.

WATCH A VIDEO OF DORCAS’ HAIR CATCHING FLAME HERE:





HERE ARE PHOTOS OF THE BEAUTY QUEEN ON THE THRONE:



