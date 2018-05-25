Miss South Africa 2018: Absolutely everything you need to know share this

Cape Town - We've made a comprehensive list of everything you need to know ahead of the 60th Miss South Africa pageant.

A new Miss South Africa will be crowned at Sun International's Sun Arena at Time square in Pretoria on Sunday. And we are so excited!

What makes it even more exciting is that our very own Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is on her way to South Africa for the prestigious event.

If you haven't got your tickets yet, you can purchase it here.

From where and when to watch, to the judging panel, and what the winner will walk away with, we've got you covered:

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

Watch the Miss South Africa pageant at 17:00 on M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) on Sunday. (Read the full story here) You can also follow live coverage of the event right here on Channel24.

WHO IS HOSTING?

Local TV personality Bonang Matheba has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2018 pageant.

She says said that she is delighted to be hosting the this year's event, saying: "Having grown up watching the Miss South Africa pageant, I feel very honoured to be part of this two-hour spectacular in a year in which this South African institution celebrates a huge milestone anniversary." (Read the full story here)

WHO ARE THE JUDGES?

According to the Miss South Africa pageant the judging panel will include Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Khanyi Dhlomo, Janez Vermeiren, Michelle van Breda, Siba Mtongana and Rolene Strauss. (Read the full story here)

WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?

Following the cut to the top 5 finalists, the organisers will go straight to a top 2 announcement. One of the pair will be named Miss World South Africa and one will receive the title of Miss Universe South Africa. Both will go on to represent South Africa on the global stage in each respective competition.



However, as there can be only one reigning Miss South Africa, the two winners will be asked one final question by the judges as the pageant draws to a close. Their answers will determine who is crowned as the official Miss South Africa 2018. (Read the full story here)

WHO ARE THE TOP 12?

The top 12 come from six of the country's nine provinces - five from Gauteng, two from KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape respectively and one each from the Free State, Mpumalanga, and the Western Cape.

HERE THEY ARE IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

WHAT WILL MISS SOUTH AFRICA WIN?



Not only will the competition celebrate its 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee in grand style, but the winner will walk away with a prize package of more than R3 million, the largest in the history of the event.

The bouquet of prizes that Miss South Africa 2018 will receive makes the pageant one of the richest beauty competitions in the world. (Read the full story here)

(Photos: Gallo, Supplied by Miss South Africa)