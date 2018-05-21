Miss SA 2018 judging panel announced share this

Cape Town - The official judging panel for the 60th annual Miss South Africa pageant has been announced.

According to the Miss South Africa pageant the judging panel will include Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga, Khanyi Dhlomo, Janez Vermeiren, Michelle van Breda, Siba Mtongana and Rolene Strauss.

This year's top 12 Miss South Africa finalists, one of whom will be crowned Miss South Africa, have been made public, as well as all the dramatic changes made to the show's format.

The winner will walk away with a R3 million prize package.

Watch the Miss South Africa pageant Sunday, 27 May at 17:00 on M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

WATCH: MORE ON THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF MISS SOUTH AFRICA

SEE THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

