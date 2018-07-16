Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters dating American football player - reports share this

Cape Town – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is reportedly dating former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow.

Tim shared the news during an interview with ESPN’s Pedro Gomez.

Speaking about Demi-Leigh he said: "She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life. I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."

Last week his sister Katie, shared a picture of her brother with Miss Universe at a photo shoot.

The 23-year-old has been living in New York since she was crowned in November last year.

Demi-Leigh has not yet confirmed the relationship.