Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters dating American football player - reports
2018-07-16 06:42
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Tim Tebow. (Getty Images)
Cape Town – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is reportedly dating former NFL quarterback, Tim Tebow.
Tim shared the news during an interview with ESPN’s Pedro Gomez.
Speaking about Demi-Leigh he said: "She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life. I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful."
Last week his sister Katie, shared a picture of her brother with Miss Universe at a photo shoot.
The 23-year-old has been living in New York since she was crowned in November last year.
Demi-Leigh has not yet confirmed the relationship.