Mrs South Africa airlifted to hospital from Mount Everest

UPDATE: Mrs South Africa Media Officer, Lisa Madibe, told The Juice after publishing that Mrs South Africa CEO, Joani Johnson had spoken to Nicole and can confirm that she is "fine and strong."

According to Lisa, Nicole had a cold which escalated due to the altitude sickness. She has received medical care and is stable.

Cape Town - Mrs South Africa, Nicole Capper, has been airlifted to Kathmandu hospital in Nepal, after experiencing respiratory complications during a Mount Everest expedition.



The 32-year-old mother of two, set out on the 18-day expedition on 4 April in an attempt to raise money for Rare Diseases South Africa. She was joined by seven South African trekkers on the journey.

The group had all safely reached base camp on Saturday and had begun their decent the following day. They are expected to reach the ground on Thursday.

According to felow climber Sarel Nong, Nicole started to experience high altitude sickness on Monday night.

He told the SABC: "We were still 4000m above sea level. We are only getting 50% of normal oxygen. She was airlifted this morning to Kathmandu hospital and we are expecting her to recover soon."

Speaking to The Juice, Mrs South Africa Media Officer Lisa Madibe said that Nicole had mentioned she "had a cold" during her last check-in.

She added: "We are glad she is stable and trust she will be fine."



