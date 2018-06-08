‘My vagina, My rules’ – Bonang Matheba puts troll in his place and wins Twitter share this

Johannesburg - Presenter and reality TV star Bonang Matheba just won the internet and it’s all thanks to a troll who decided to shame her but failed.



The 30-year-old has been on the receiving end of criticism and bullying from people on social media for years but she wasn’t taking this comment lying down.

A Twitter user tweeted:"D’Banj, AKA, Slikour" to the star, mentioning her three exes who she has received much criticism for being involved with.

The Being Bonang star wasn’t taking it laying down this time and promptly responded with, “My vagina. My rules. Let’s find another angle baby... this is also tired. Make some effort. You can do it.”

The troll quickly deleted his initial tweet to the star but fortunately for screengrabs his tweet lives on.



Shortly after the hashtag ‘#IamBonang’ became a trending topic, with many women writing inspiring qualities they have seen in the reality star – which they attribute to themselves.



A celebration of Bonang’s courage, outspokenness and no nonsense attitude began which is a contrast to the negativity that the star has received over the past few years.









