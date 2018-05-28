Newly crowned Miss SA Tamaryn Green: 'My life has changed completely' share this

Johannesburg – 23-year-old medical student Tamaryn Green walked away with the title of Miss South Africa 2018 on Sunday.

The glamorous event took place at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria, with the winner of the pageant taking home a prize package worth R3 million.

Speaking to media at a press conference after her crowning, Tamaryn says she knew her life had changed completely when she heard her name being called.

“I can’t describe exactly what I felt, but when they said my name the first thing I said was thank you to my creator. And then second in my head was, thank you to my parents. That is exactly what went through my head. I just knew my life changed completely at that moment, but for the better.”

Her dream of helping others is what drew the beauty queen to medicine. Now, with the platform that the title of Miss SA will provide, Tamaryn says she can give back in more ways than one. “Before tonight I was a medical student, I was almost qualified, and I was going to help in that way – I was going to help through medicine. And now I can do both.”

Her message to young women across the country is simple: “I want every girl to try and embrace who they are,” she explains.

“We are all different, and we should all just be comfortable in our skin.”

WATCH: We sit down with Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green: