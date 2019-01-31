Ntando Kunene-Mthethwa shows off R11k baby stroller share this

Johannesburg – Mommy-to-be Ntando Kunene-Mthethwa is sparing no expense when it comes to her bundle of joy.

The star shared a snap of her brand new black and gold baby stroller on Instagram which, according to the Baby n More Instagram page retails for R10 999. According to the company the stroller set includes a pushchair seat, two aprons, diaper bag, cup holder, rain cover, mosquito net and cup holder to name a few.

"Transportation for my little human and it makes mommy look equally as good," Ntando captioned the photo.

The excited beauty queen has been preparing for the arrival of her little one, showing off the baby's crib on her Instagram stories too an one stage.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE BEAUTIFUL STROLLER:



