One half of Locnville is engaged and his proposal was the cutest! share this

Cape Town – Andrew Chaplin, half of the South African music duo Locnville popped the question – and she said yes!

The DJ/producer got engaged to fiancée Alyssa Buettgen in a romantic gallery setting at Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.

Andrew shared the exciting news on Instagram with pictures from the intimate proposal captioned, "It is with unbelievable pride that I get to announce that @alyssabuettgen is officially my fiancé!! I could not be happier and prouder to start this new journey with you! I liked it, so I put a ring on it."

SEE PICS HERE:

Alyssa, in turn, also gushed about Andrew on Instagram. She wrote: "Andrew Chaplin, nothing gives me greater honour than knowing I get to marry you oh-so-soon and that we get to spend the rest of our lives together. You're the greatest man I know. Here's to a lifetime of, of course and yes!"