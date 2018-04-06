Pearl Thusi 'unharmed' after being held at gunpoint share this

-TheJuice

Cape Town - Local TV personality Pearl Thusi was left "unharmed" following an attempted robbery in Braamfontein on Thursday.

According to the Scorpion King actress she was held at a gunpoint in her car while waiting at a traffic light in Braamfontein.

Detailing the incident on Twitter, she said: "Someone definitely just pulled a gun on me on the road in Braam while I was in my car. Then said I must give him my phone or he'll shoot me. I said no, then drove away (luckily the light just turned green). I only started freaking out a few minutes later. (sic)"

The actress said what made her "laugh" was how "calm" she was. "Thank God I'm safe. Amen," she said.

She went on to say: "Maybe he thought I can't speak Zulu?! Maybe he was stressed that I didn't freak out. Maybe he didn't have bullets? Maybe Jesus said 'not today Satan.' All I'm grateful for is to be alive and unscathed."

When a Twitter user asked if she saw the gun, she replied: "Yes I did. But I've worked with fake guns on movies and other shows so they don't immediately freak me out."

Speaking to The Juice Capacity Relations managing director Sarit Tomlinsons confirmed the incident and said that they are relieved Pearl is doing well and walked away unharmed.

SEE THE TWEETS HERE: