UPDATE: Hardcore porn links removed from Phat Joe's Twitter account

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS THEMES OF AN ADULT NATURE

UPDATE: 17:47

After this article was published all pornographic material was removed from the "Likes" section of Phat Joe's Twitter account. Channel24 has screengrabs of the posts that have been removed but we will not be publishing it. The radio DJ has not yet publicly addressed the incident.

Cape Town - Local radio personality, Phat Joe's Twitter account has been linked to pornographic content on the micro-blogging site.

Under the "Likes" section of the shock-jock's profile several hardcore pornographic footage can be seen. The images and videos are of such a nature that it can't be published here. The "Likes" section on a Twitter profile shows tweets liked by the user of the account.

It was not clear if Phat Joe himself had liked the pornographic material or if someone else had access to his official account.

The findings came to light when the radio star once again reached the top of Twitter's trending topics, when he allegedly made reckless comments about Miss South Africa 2019 judge Anele Mdoda.

The SABC said in a statement to Channel24 that it was investigating the matter. Anele's management team declined to comment.

With his name on everyone lips and internet searches, social media users took a deep dive into his online activities.



Some of the pornograhic material under the "Likes" tab of Phat Joe's profile date back to 2017.

Phat Joe has not commented on the matter.