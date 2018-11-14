PIC: Cassper's 5 month transformation is amazing share this

Johannesburg – Over the past few months we have seen Cassper Nyovest completely transform his body as he prepares for his #FillUpMoseSMabhida show in December.

The rapper, who has been keeping fans up to date with his journey through social media, has once again shared a snap of how much his body has changed.

“Lemme motivate y’all a lil bit. Started this journey 5 months ago. 17 days till #FillUpMosesMabhida,” Cassper wrote.

Compared to the 3-month update the rapper shared a while back, there has been a definite change in the star’s body, including a lot more muscle definition.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PIC HE SHARED:



