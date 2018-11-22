PIC: Tamaryn Green's Miss Universe costume is inspired by the blue crane
2018-11-22 12:27
Tamaryn Green (Photo: Channel24)
Cape Town - Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green revealed her national costume at the Miss Universe send-off on Thursday.
The one-of-a-kind costume was inspired by South Africa's national bird, the blue crane.
Tamaryn's light blue costume is accompanied by a headpiece and train made out of feathers. The 24-year-old's costume was created by the same designers who created, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' national costume.
Thailand was announced as host of the spectacular 2018 Miss Universe pageant.
Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh's, costume was also inspired by a national symbol, the protea.
HERE IS A PHOTO OF DEMI-LEIGH'S NATIONAL COSTUME:
TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTO OF TAMARYN HERE:
Tamaryn also revealed the evening gown she will be wearing at the pageant.
A floor length halter gown, designed by Galluzzi e Gini.
The black gown, shows off the model's long legs with a long slit on the side.
HERE IS A PHOTO THE EVENING GOWN: