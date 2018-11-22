PIC: Tamaryn Green's Miss Universe costume is inspired by the blue crane share this

Cape Town - Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green revealed her national costume at the Miss Universe send-off on Thursday.

The one-of-a-kind costume was inspired by South Africa's national bird, the blue crane.

Tamaryn's light blue costume is accompanied by a headpiece and train made out of feathers. The 24-year-old's costume was created by the same designers who created, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' national costume.

Thailand was announced as host of the spectacular 2018 Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh's, costume was also inspired by a national symbol, the protea.

HERE IS A PHOTO OF DEMI-LEIGH'S NATIONAL COSTUME:

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTO OF TAMARYN HERE:

Tamaryn also revealed the evening gown she will be wearing at the pageant.

A floor length halter gown, designed by Galluzzi e Gini.

The black gown, shows off the model's long legs with a long slit on the side.

HERE IS A PHOTO THE EVENING GOWN: