PICS: Blue Mbombo is draped in lace on the latest issue of The Throne

Johannesburg – Reality TV star Blue Mbombo has got fans going crazy over her cover for latest issue of The Throne magazine.

The star is featured on the digital mag’s “Alter Ego Issue” in two different cover pictures.

Draped in black lace and wearing a mask with bunny ears, the first pic sees Blue strike a power pose as the camera captures her from a low angle.

In another snap the star is seated, letting her longs legs do all the talking.

“So thrilled to announce my partnership with @budweiserza and reveal my cover with @thethronesa,” Blue wrote on Instagram.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE COVERS BELOW:



