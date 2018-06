PICS: Bonang celebrates her 31st birthday with a massive party share this

Johannesburg – Queen B just turned a year older, and of course her celebration was a lavish event.

The star, alongside close friend Lorna Maseko and cousin Tebogo “Pinky Girl” Mekgwe, partied up a storm at Johannesburg hotspot Taboo on Saturday in celebration of her 31st birthday.

“What a night!!” Bonang captioned her snap of herself dressed in a fitted white two-piece.

Check out some pictures from the event here:

....Miss Party. ???? #B31 A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Jun 23, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

...that night??#squadgoals A post shared by Tebogo PinkyGirl Mekgwe ???? (@pinky_.girl) on Jun 24, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT