PICS: Bonang shares sexy black and white snaps share this

Johannesburg – Bonang had fans drooling over her when she shared a couple of saucy snaps of herself striking a pose in lingerie while hanging out in a bathroom.

We’re pretty sure many people are familiar with the bathroom selfie, but Queen B just took it to a whole new level, getting a professional photographer to take the sexy snaps.

Keeping the captions as mysterious as possible, B simply wrote: “it’s not a reliable source”, for one image, and for another: “I don’t remember.”

Fans absolutely loved the pics, wasting no time in flooding the star’s comments section with praise.

CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE:



