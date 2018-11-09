PICS: Bonang shares sexy black and white snaps
2018-11-09 15:00
Bonang Matheba (Gallo)
Johannesburg – Bonang had fans drooling over her when she shared a couple of saucy snaps of herself striking a pose in lingerie while hanging out in a bathroom.
We’re pretty sure many people are familiar with the bathroom selfie, but Queen B just took it to a whole new level, getting a professional photographer to take the sexy snaps.
Keeping the captions as mysterious as possible, B simply wrote: “it’s not a reliable source”, for one image, and for another: “I don’t remember.”
Fans absolutely loved the pics, wasting no time in flooding the star’s comments section with praise.
CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE: