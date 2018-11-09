NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
PICS: Bonang shares sexy black and white snaps

2018-11-09 15:00
Bonang Matheba
Bonang Matheba (Gallo)
Johannesburg – Bonang had fans drooling over her when she shared a couple of saucy snaps of herself striking a pose in lingerie while hanging out in a bathroom.  

We’re pretty sure many people are familiar with the bathroom selfie, but Queen B just took it to a whole new level, getting a professional photographer to take the sexy snaps.  

Keeping the captions as mysterious as possible, B simply wrote: “it’s not a reliable source”, for one image, and for another: “I don’t remember.” 

Fans absolutely loved the pics, wasting no time in flooding the star’s comments section with praise.  

CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE:

View this post on Instagram

...I don’t remember. ??

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

View this post on Instagram

....it’s not a reliable source....

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

 

