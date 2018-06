PICS: Bonang's birthday luncheon was fit for a queen share this

Johannesburg – When you’re the queen, one birthday party is just not enough.

Not only did Bonang have a massive celebration at Joburg hotspot Taboo on Saturday for her 31st birthday, the star also gathered her family in her own back yard on Sunday for a feast that was fit for a queen.

Decorated by Precious the Planner, the same woman in charge of the star’s 30th birthday extravaganza in 2017, the theme for the event was pink with touches of gold.

SEE THE PICS HERE: