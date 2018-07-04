PICS: Cameron van der Burgh ties the knot in Greece share this

Cape Town - South African Olympic swimmer Cameron van der Burgh wed his beautiful bride, Nefeli Valakelis, in Greece and the photos are breathtaking.

The wedding took place at the elegant Kitma 48, with beautiful views of the oceans. Friends and family have been sharing photos of the couple's nuptials on social media, and we're blown away.

World record holder, Cameron, popped the question to his long-term girlfriend in Switzerland in 2016.

The ceremony will broadcast on the SABC3 lifestyle programme Top Billing.

