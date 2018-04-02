NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
PICS: Demi-Leigh attends very first basketball game

2018-04-02 12:00
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (Photo: Getty)
Cape Town - Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attended her very first basketball game on Saturday. 

Joining the Sedgefield beauty courtside at Madison Square Garden was American actor Kal Penn and The Alienist star Dakota Fanning. 

Demi-Leigh looked casual in all-black for her first ever basketball match, which saw the York Knicks take on the Detroit Piston.

Sharing highlights from the big night on Instagram, she wrote: "Let's go New York Knicks. Attended my first Basketball game last night."

 

