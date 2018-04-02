PICS: Demi-Leigh attends very first basketball game share this

Cape Town - Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attended her very first basketball game on Saturday.

Joining the Sedgefield beauty courtside at Madison Square Garden was American actor Kal Penn and The Alienist star Dakota Fanning.

Demi-Leigh looked casual in all-black for her first ever basketball match, which saw the York Knicks take on the Detroit Piston.

Sharing highlights from the big night on Instagram, she wrote: "Let's go New York Knicks. Attended my first Basketball game last night."