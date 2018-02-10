PICS: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walks her first New York Fashion Week runway show share this

Cape Town - Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters walked her very first New York Fashion Week runway show on Friday.

The 22-year-old South African beauty walked for American fashion designer Sherrie Hill in New York City.

Demi-Leigh turned heads in a feather embellished dress, and was joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Here's a look at Demi-Leigh's stylish Fashion Week debut, both on and off the runway:

(Photos: Getty)