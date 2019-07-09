PICS: Kairo Forbes celebrates her 4th birthday with two Moana themed cakes

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
2019-07-09 20:00
DJ Zinhle and Kairo.
DJ Zinhle and Kairo. (PHOTO: GETTY) IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES)
Johannesburg – DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo celebrated her 4th birthday on Monday and landed herself not one, but two, Moana themed cakes. 

Sharing the pics with her half a million Instagram followers, the little star thanked everyone for the birthday wishes they've been sending her way as she posed with her birthday cakes and a few balloons as well. 

No doubt Kairo Forbes is the coolest 4-year-old around. 

CHECK IT OUT: 


