PICS: Kairo Forbes celebrates her 4th birthday with two Moana themed cakes

Johannesburg – DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo celebrated her 4th birthday on Monday and landed herself not one, but two, Moana themed cakes.

Sharing the pics with her half a million Instagram followers, the little star thanked everyone for the birthday wishes they've been sending her way as she posed with her birthday cakes and a few balloons as well.

No doubt Kairo Forbes is the coolest 4-year-old around.

