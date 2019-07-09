PICS: Kairo Forbes celebrates her 4th birthday with two Moana themed cakes

Johannesburg – DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo celebrated her 4th birthday on Monday and landed herself not one, but two, Moana themed cakes.
Sharing the pics with her half a million Instagram followers, the little star thanked everyone for the birthday wishes they've been sending her way as she posed with her birthday cakes and a few balloons as well.
No doubt Kairo Forbes is the coolest 4-year-old around.
Whose your favourite person in the whole world? .... thank you for the birthday wishes ??????
Whose your favourite person in the whole world? .... thank you for the birthday wishes ??????
