PICS: Local celebs shine on SA Fashion Week red carpet

Johannesburg – Local celebs came dressed in the finest fashions as they stepped onto the red carpet at the Cruz Vodka SA Fashion Week launch party on Monday in Johannesburg.

The event saw the likes of CiCi, Lunga Shabalala and Khanya Mkangisa strut their stuff as they celebrated the opening of Fashion Week.

A special appearance was also made by Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles and his wife Gena who were dressed once again by local designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Guests were treated to food and drinks with stars like DJ Naves and Sphectacula hitting the stage.

The SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter programme kicks off on 23 October, running up until 27 October.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICS BELOW:



