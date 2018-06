PICS: Local stars step out in style at the Moët Grand Day share this

Johannesburg – It was a star-studded affair at the Moët Grand Day on Saturday.

Local celebrities stepped out in their finest attire to raise a glass at the luxurious event hosted by the popular alcohol brand.

According to the Moët & Chandon site, the Grand Day is “a day of sparkling celebrations around the globe where, for 24 hours, friends and guests of the Champagne House will come together to raise their champagne glasses in a worldwide toast to the memorable moments that bring joy to their lives.”

With touches of gold everywhere, and champagne as far as the eye could see, the event definitely seemed to live up to its name.

Check out some snaps below: