PICS: Local stars share incredible fan art

Johannesburg – How do you express your undying love for a celebrity? Fan art, of course.

Every now and again our local stars are showered with beautiful images drawn by their fans. Whether it's a giant painting presented to Black Coffee or a portrait made from salt to commemorate HHP, these masterpieces always leave us speechless.

On Monday Pearl Thusi shared an incredible portrait sketched in pencil by artist Bright Ntuli, and fans loved it just as much as she did.

While Enhle Mbali loved her digital masterpiece so much that she shared it three times on her Instagram account.

