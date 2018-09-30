PICS: Local stars shine at the Global Citizen Festival in NYC share this

Cape Town – Local celebs and public figures flew the SA flag high at New York’s Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night.

Introducing SA performer Sho Madjozi - who performed her smash hit track, Huku – was non-other than local TV star, Bonang Matheba.

"Tonight to bring us a taste of what to look forward to in sunny South Africa this December, one of the most exciting voices on the rap scene today," Bonang said before welcoming Sho Madjozi to the stage.

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

But before the local ladies hit the stage, they smiled for the cameras while walking the red carpet in Central Park.

Other local famous faces in attendance included: Maps Maponyane, Pearl Thusi, Nandi Madida, Nomzamo Mbatha as well as Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Nelson Mandela's grandson, Kweku Mandela.

SEE RED CARPET PICS HERE:

(Photos: Getty Images)