PICS: Local stars walk the red carpet at Nommer 37 premiere share this

Cape Town – Ster-Kinekor at Tygervalley Centre was abuzz on Monday evening as local celebrities gathered for the premiere of Nommer 37.

Curious shoppers looked on as the red carpet was rolled out to welcome guests and cast of the movie.

Leading man Irshaad Ally best known for his roles in Suidooster and Four Corners looked dashing as he walked the red carpet with his wife.

Newcomer Monique Rockman who plays the female lead and Ally’s love interest dazzled in a silver number.

Other cast members include Danny Ross who brought his mom as his plus one, Michael Solomon, Luke Jansen and Ephraim Gordon.

Ally's Suidooster castmates also came out to support him - Gantane Kusch, Maurice Page, Eden Claasens, Vashti Prins, Cedwyn Joel and Dean Smith were spotted.

SEE PICS HERE: (Scroll through the Instagram post to see all the photos)



Nommer 37 opens in cinemas nationwide on Friday, 1 June.



