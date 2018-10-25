PICS: Miss SA stuns in red dress as she hosts event in the Netherlands share this

Johannesburg – Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green stunned in a shimmering red dress as she took on her duty as the host of the Evening for Recoginising Outstanding TB Leaders event in the Netherlands.

The event formed part of the 49th annual World Union Conference on Lung Health, which according to the World lung Health site, is the “world’s largest gathering of clinicians and public health workers, policymakers, researchers and advocates working to end the suffering caused by lung disease.”

Tamaryn announced the news of her trip through an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying: “Super excited and honoured to be attending the 49th World Union Conference in Amsterdam this week.”

TAKE A LOOK AT PICTURES FROM THE EVENT:

The beauty queen has been vocal about her aim to raise awareness around TB, and in August opened up about her own struggle with the disease at the launch of her #BreakTheStigma campaign.

Since then she has also spoken out about the TB epidemic at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.