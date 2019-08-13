PICS: Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi moves into her new R5m home share this

Johannesburg – Newly crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi has officially moved into her brand-new apartment.

At a press conference held just moments after her win on Friday, the 25-year-old told media how excited she is for the Sandton apartment which will be hers, rent-free, for the duration of her reign.

According to DRUM, who was given a sneak peek of the beautiful home a few weeks before the winner was crown, the apartment costs R5 million to purchase and approximately 42 000 a month as a furnished rental.

As the winner of the 2019 Miss SA pageant, Zozibini also walked away with R3 million in prize money and sponsorship deals.

The beauty queen will now go on to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in December.



