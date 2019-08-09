PICS: Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi's crowning moment share this

Cape Town - Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss South Africa 2019 on Friday.

The 61st anniversary of the Miss South Africa pageant took place at the Sun Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

Miss South Africa 2018 Tamaryn Green presented her successor with Buhle - the locally designed glittering masterpiece worthy of her prestigious title.

Buhle, the new Miss South Africa crown, is handcrafted in premium 925 sterling silver and features more than 2 500 fine-cut cubic zirconia stones of the highest grade.

The stones were hand cut and set by master diamond cutters and have a total weight of 182 carats.

Buhle is inspired by uBuhle Bethungo Lenkosazane, which means "the beauty of a rainbow" and was chosen as a celebration of women, cultural diversity and our rainbow nation.

