PICS: Nádine and Derick Hougaard make their red carpet debut

Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Nádine and her boyfriend, former rugby player Derick Hougaard, made their red carpet debut at the Miss South Africa 2018 pageant on Sunday.

Nádine was one of the performers on the night, singing Demi Lovato's Warrior, while former Miss South Africa winners walked the runway.

Tamaryn Green from Paarl in the Western Cape was crowned Miss South Africa during the Diamond Jubilee spectacular.



After months of dating rumours, the couple finally confirmed their relationship in February.

Nádine lovingly calls Derick, "Dirkie" and the couple often exchange flirty messages on Twitter.

Derick and his ex-wife Afrikaans singer, Karlien van Jaarveld, officially divorced in 2015. The couple share two children together.

HERE THEY ARE ON THE MISS SA RED CARPET:

(Photos: Gallo)