PICS: Nakhane attends the Q Awards in London

Johannesburg – SA muso Nakhane was chic in a structured single-breasted wool suit designed by Harry Halim as he attended the 2018 Q Awards in London.

The star, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Act, added a pop of colour to his look with a coral toned eye shadow.

"Last night I attended the @qmagazineuk awards. I was nominated for ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’. I didn’t win, but I looked fly (sic)," he shared on Twitter.

