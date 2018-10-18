NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
PICS: Nakhane attends the Q Awards in London

2018-10-18 14:12
Nakhane Touré
Nakhane Touré (Photo: Getty)
Johannesburg – SA muso Nakhane was chic in a structured single-breasted wool suit designed by Harry Halim as he attended the 2018 Q Awards in London. 

The star, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Act, added a pop of colour to his look with a coral toned eye shadow.  

"Last night I attended the @qmagazineuk awards. I was nominated for ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’. I didn’t win, but I looked fly (sic)," he shared on Twitter.  

(Photos: Getty Images)

