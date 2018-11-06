PICS: Proverb is living his best life in Dubai share this

Johannesburg – TV presenter Proverb is doing the most while in Dubai.

The TV personality, who is in the popular city with the top 3 contestants from Idols SA, has experienced the gorgeous scenery on offer from both the ocean and the sky.

Posting pics of himself taking in the beauty of Dubai from a helicopter, Proverb wrote: “Taking in the breathtaking aerial views in Dubai.”

Proverb also shared snaps of himself taking a tour of the city from the water. “‘Twas interesting to learn that all of the islands are man-made in Dubai,” he wrote.

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE PICTURES HE HAS SHARED SO FAR:



