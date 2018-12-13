PICS: Tamaryn Green makes SA proud at Miss Universe preliminary competition share this

Cape Town - Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green represented South Africa at the Miss Universe preliminary competition on Thursday.

Tamaryn was one of the 93 contestants who took to the stage in Thailand, to compete in the event which will determine the top 20 to be announced during the main event on Monday.

For the first time ever in Miss Universe's history the selection committee consists entirely out of women.

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was a co-host on the day, introducing the candidates as they walked the runway. (WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE)



Tamaryn stunned in the first round, wearing a bright yellow swimsuit, and later changed into a elegant white floor-length gown with a cape.

The official Miss Universe pageant will take place on Monday, 17 December in Thailand, and will be broadcast live on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) from 02:00 South African time.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE PHOTOS HERE:

