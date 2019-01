PICS: Tamaryn Green's amazing fan art from across the world share this

Cape Town - Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green made the country proud when she competed at the Miss Universe pageant, and the world is taking note!

Fans from across the globe are paying tribute to the 24-year-old through various art forms, highlighting her beauty, elegance and gracefulness.

Tamaryn was crowned runner-up as Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, took the crown at the pageant in December.

The medical student looked like a dream on pageant night in a shimmering silver dress, a popular outfit choice artists chose to recreate.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tamaryn Green competes in the Miss Universe national costume show

TAKE A LOOK AT THE ARTWORKS HERE: