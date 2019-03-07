PICS: Trevor Noah spotted at Parliament as a guest of the president share this

Johannesburg – The Daily Show host Trevor Noah was spotted in Parliament on Thursday where he was a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The comedian could be seen sitting in the gallery along with a few of his friends. According to a Tweet by News24, the star "got a big cheer from MP's and @CyrilRamaphosa said he is impressed by Noah's foundation."

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes Trevor Noah to Parliament

Trevor launched his non-profit organisation, the Trevor Noah Foundation, in 2018 with the goal of giving back to orphaned and vulnerable youths in South Africa.

According to a post by ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu, President Ramaphosa also "thanked Trevor for ploughing back to our country."

