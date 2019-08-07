UPDATE: SABC investigating latest Phat Joe radio furore share this

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu has released a statement, saying: "The SABC is aware of the comments on social media and we are investigating the matter."

Cape Town - Controversial radio personality Phat Joe once again dominated Twitter trends on Wednesday, after reportedly making an inappropriate remark on-air.

According to online reports the Radio2000 host allegedly questioned Anele's credentials after she was announced as a judge for Miss South Africa pageant 2019.

Anele will join Connie Ferguson, Thando Hopa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Pieters, and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on this year's judging panel.

No podcast of Phat Joe's show was available online. Request for comment from the SABC and Radio2000 went unanswered by the time of publishing this article.

Anele responded to the broadcast on Twitter saying Phat Joe was "obsessed" with her.

In a series of Tweets, Anele pointed out that she has served as a Miss South Africa judge for four years, and "picked a damn Miss World."



She also challenged him to confront her in person, instead of discussing her behind a microphone.

Anele added that she is not "even done" and has "all day and all the data" to continue responding to him online.

Phat Joe has also not publically responded to the backlash.

Anele's management team as well the Miss South Africa Organisation have declined to comment.

This is not the first time the shock-jock has landed him in hot water. Here are five other times Phat Joe had the Twitterverse squeaking:



1. Radio2000

Phat Joe has was suspended from Radio 2000 after allegedly making a homophonic remark on-air, during a broadcast in July.

During the broadcast of "Phat Joe and the Family," the radio host allegedly made several vile homophobic remarks.

His suspension was lifted after two weeks.

2. East Coast Radio

While at East Coast Radio in 2017, Phat Joe was removed from the air after jokingly saying he felt: "Down syndromish."

Following the DJ's comment, a resident of Durban set up an online petition to have East Coast Radio Drive host, Phat Joe, taken off the air.

Some of the reasons for wanting the DJ removed from ECR Drive were:

1. Making racist comments on air.

2. Sexual content on every show.

3. Making jokes about serial rape and jail rape.

He swiftly left the radio station following the incident, although the station insists it was not related to his on-air behaviour.

3. Metro FM

In 2016 Phat Joe, who was at Metro FM at the time, was taken the off-air, reportedly due to a disagreement with management.

Rumours had been doing the rounds at the time that listeners complained to the station that Phat Joe and Pearl Thusi were always digging into Bonang Matheba during the broadcast of their weekend show.

But the SABC would not comment on the reason for Phat Joe's suspension.

4. Khaya FM

In 2014 Phat Joe came under fire after angry listeners called the station and slammed the way he had handled a discussion about Caster Semenya.

Instead of saying that Semenya had underdeveloped internal testes instead of ovaries and a womb, as reported in the Australian media he was quoting, Phat Joe kept repeating that Semenya had testicles.

Kaya FM station manager Greg Maloka said they were disturbed by what had transpired.

"The position is not to exacerbate; her rights have already been violated. We all know that Joe is a loose cannon and his show is edgy, but there are limits," he said.

5. Yfm

In 2002 Phat Joe's received backlash after repeated ridiculing Felicia Mabuza-Suttle during his weekend shows.

On the then-Phat Joe Show on SABC1 he made a string of snide remarks about Felicia, taking any opportunity to ridicule the liposuction surgery she underwent a few years prior.

He has asked his studio audience if they had noticed "how big" Felicia's buttocks were. He then featured a German surgeon who advised her on how to trim her buttocks. On another occasion he caricatured Felicia's gestures and mannerisms.



Whilst on Yfm, he also often lambasted SABC's Metro FM.

Attempts to reach Radio2000, the SABC, Miss South Africa and Anele Mdoda for comment had been unsuccessful at the time of publishing.