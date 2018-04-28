Reports: Akhumzi Jezile, Thobani Mseleni and Siyasanga Kobese among five killed in car accident share this

Cape Town – According to several sources including Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and entertainment writer Phil Mphela, former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile, actor Thobani Mseleni, and former Joyous Celebration singer Siyasanga Kobese were among five who died in car accident.

Online reports indicate that the accident was a head-on collision involving two vehicles near Queenstown on Saturday.



The names of the other victims of the crash and more details surrounding the incident is still to be confirmed.



