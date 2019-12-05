Reports: Gospel singer Neyi Zimu dies share this

Cape Town – Gospel Singer Neyi Zimu has died according to EWN.

According to The SABC, the musician reportedly died on Wednesday night at Busamed Hospital in Modderfontein.

According to Move Magazine, Neyi was diagnosed with skin cancer.

The publication said that the Jehova Re Tshepile Wena hitmaker's skin started showing changes earlier this year and he began to appear in public and onstage wearing gloves. The changes soon began to show on his face too, but he kept on performing even as his condition worsened.

EFF member Floyd Shivambu tweeted on Thursday morning his condolences, saying: " Rest In Peace Pastor Neyi Zimu!".

UPDATE - The EFF released a statement about the artist's death, saying in part: "We send our heartfelt and revolutionary condolences to his family and close friends. We ask that the God Zimu sang about may stretch forth his hand and be the one that heals the wounds created by such a painful loss.



Pastor Zimu has been on the South African Gospel scene from the early 1990s. No wonder in 1996 he was one of the founders of Family Factory and Joyous Celebration. This collective saw him collaborate with various artists. In 2001, he released his much-anticipated album Excited which featured Concorde Nkabinde and Jazz duo Tsunami."





Compiled by Alex Isaacs. (Sources: Move Magazine, EWN, The Citizen and The SABC.)

Photo: Facebook